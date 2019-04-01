2021 Ford Mustang Talladega?

THE FORD TALLADEGA RETURNS!







This is a very big announcement. We have the scoop no one else has. Because of our dedication to the 1969 Ford Talladega and Mercury Spoiler II Registry Ford granted us special permission to make this announcement before anyone else. On April 17, 1964 Ford first showed the new Mustang at the Worlds Fair. This year on April 17th Ford will announce the new Mustang Talladega!

History

On the NASCAR track in 2019 the Ford Mustang became the Ford race car of choice. In 2021 the historical Ford Talladega will return to the NASCAR track and the street! Yes, you heard me right, for the first time anywhere, THE FORD TALLADEGA RETURNS!

In 1969 the Talladega was built on the same body of the Fairlane/Torino. This was the car that was so successful on the NASCAR race track in 1968. As we all know, the Torino was morphed into the aerodynamic power house Talladega.

Future

In 2021 history will repeat itself with the return of the Ford Talladega with NASCAR racing in mind. This time our beloved Talladega will find its parental heritage coming from the Mustang. As before, there will be a street version of the NASCAR aero Mustang Talladega.

No official photos or details are yet available but rest assured the new Mustang Talladega for the street will be a limited production, big engined and slippery bodied street car for the true Ford enthusiast. We have included a couple of sketches and photos that might give a hint as to what the new Talladega might look like. These obviously are not the final street or race car but they should provide a clear view of the direction the new Ford Mustang Talladega is headed. Wow, can’t wait!