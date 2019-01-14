Street Legal Tribute Race Cars

Richard | Jan 14, 2019 | Comments 4

There is a new version of the collector car hobby that seems to be catching on. In recent years there has been a huge growth in track car and old race cars. It seems with the decline in the attendance and interest in NASCAR a lot of affluent race enthusiast have taken to the track on their own. Many use a high performance daily driver for their track day toy while others, with deeper pockets, build or purchase real race cars.

Old NASCAR race cars have been popular at vintage racing events for several years. These usually involve the more successful cars that were driven by well know retired racers. Old race cars used to become “hand me downs” to the lesser leagues of racing. Some former top level winning cars ended their racing history at the hands of lesser skilled drivers on a small dirt track somewhere in rural America.

For those who love the old race cars but either lack the funds for vintage racing or otherwise lack the desire to go racing there is a new alternative. If you love old race cars but want something a little more practical than a non-street legal loud race car there is an option.

The Street Legal Tribute Race Car is now the inexpensive alternative. You can have the look of a Richard Petty Championship race car yet cruise to the grocery store or local car show with the air conditioner keeping you cool and the vintage tunes playing on the CD player.

I have seen various strategies and extremes involved in this Walter Mitty type escape mechanism. On the simplest level is the stock factory original version of a race car with the NASCAR driver paint scheme. The ultimate level is a real CUP car modified to be street legal. It should be noted that this method can create substantial obstacles to licensing and titling of the car for street use. Before going this route make sure you have a full understanding of your State’s regulations and requirements.

There is even at least one Facebook group devoted to this trend.

I have to admit to having been bit by this bug myself. Very soon I will be sharing some more information and photos showing you the results of this infliction.

Here are a couple of more examples.