Car Art, Part One
Richard | Dec 27, 2017 | Comments 0
In our last post we brought you some details of an artist who uses cars as his canvas. Robert Luczun is one of those guys. However, Robert takes it even a step further. He saves junk and paints on it! I can honestly say, nothing this artist paints on is junk now. Every piece is a treasurer! This is Part One of a three part series. Come back and check out the others over the next few weeks.
Filed Under: Car Stories • Featured
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.