Richard | Aug 09, 2017 | Comments 0

I recently took a trip to visit the Richard Petty Museum in Level Cross NC just a short drive south of Greensboro. Richard, The King, Petty has to be one of the most identifiable people in NASCAR. Even though he retired from racing 25 years ago, in 1992, everyone still know who The King is. He has to be one of the people with the most autographed items in the world! Not because of the money but because he loves his fans and it shows.

The museum is not huge but it does contain a large treasure of items that help tell the story of the man not just the race car driver. Richard is also not the only one honored in the Museum. His father Lee, his son Kyle and Kyle’s son Adam also have their own parts of the Museum.

What really makes this Museum special to me is that it is located next to house Richard was born in and the Museum is located in buildings that used to be the Petty race shops. The site is a museum!

I easily spent a couple of hours there. If you are a person who likes to read every description on every item plan on making it a day. There is no restaurant on site but you can purchase drinks there. The admission is very reasonable and Senior Rates are available as are discounts for children and military.

Richard has been known to visit the Museum and speak with visitors but don't count on that during race season he will likely be at the track.






