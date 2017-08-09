Richard Petty Museum
I recently took a trip to visit the Richard Petty Museum in Level Cross NC just a short drive south of Greensboro. Richard, The King, Petty has to be one of the most identifiable people in NASCAR. Even though he retired from racing 25 years ago, in 1992, everyone still know who The King is. He has to be one of the people with the most autographed items in the world! Not because of the money but because he loves his fans and it shows.
The museum is not huge but it does contain a large treasure of items that help tell the story of the man not just the race car driver. Richard is also not the only one honored in the Museum. His father Lee, his son Kyle and Kyle’s son Adam also have their own parts of the Museum.
What really makes this Museum special to me is that it is located next to house Richard was born in and the Museum is located in buildings that used to be the Petty race shops. The site is a museum!
I easily spent a couple of hours there. If you are a person who likes to read every description on every item plan on making it a day. There is no restaurant on site but you can purchase drinks there. The admission is very reasonable and Senior Rates are available as are discounts for children and military.
Richard has been known to visit the Museum and speak with visitors but don’t count on that during race season he will likely be at the track.
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.