Lane Motor Museum, Nashville TN

Richard | May 04, 2017 | Comments 0

Not if, but when you visit Nashville TN put the Lane Motor Museum on your list of things to do if you like cars. It will give you a break from all the music venues and guaranteed to put a smile on your face. If you don’t see multiple cars you not only haven’t seen before but didn’t even know existed then you are paying attention.

The Museum has over 500 cars. Obviously, not all are on display at the same time. This means that each time you visit there is something new to see. If the basement tour is available during your visit, TAKE IT! We will do a second review of just the basement in a future post. I actually enjoyed it every bit has much if not more than the Museum collection on display.

There are plenty of serious cars on display and some that will make you scratch your head and others that will just make you smile.

This has to be a car for Minions, right?

If you like strange cars and are ever in Nashville stop in and visit the Lane Motor Museum you will not be disappointed!!