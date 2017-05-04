Lane Motor Museum, Nashville TN
Richard | May 04, 2017 | Comments 0
Not if, but when you visit Nashville TN put the Lane Motor Museum on your list of things to do if you like cars. It will give you a break from all the music venues and guaranteed to put a smile on your face. If you don’t see multiple cars you not only haven’t seen before but didn’t even know existed then you are paying attention.
The Museum has over 500 cars. Obviously, not all are on display at the same time. This means that each time you visit there is something new to see. If the basement tour is available during your visit, TAKE IT! We will do a second review of just the basement in a future post. I actually enjoyed it every bit has much if not more than the Museum collection on display.
There are plenty of serious cars on display and some that will make you scratch your head and others that will just make you smile.
This has to be a car for Minions, right?
If you like strange cars and are ever in Nashville stop in and visit the Lane Motor Museum you will not be disappointed!!
Filed Under: automobile collectables • Featured • Museums
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.