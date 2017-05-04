The Mission of our site is to provide information on collecting cars to make you a more informed and happier collector. It is important for a car collector to enjoy their muscle cars, sports cars, hot rods or rat rods in a way that makes them happy, We will bring you the stories behind the owners and the cars. The stories about how the collector cars were acquired, about the breakdowns, about the special trips and especially about the people encountered along the way.

Lane Motor Museum, Nashville TN

| May 04, 2017 | Comments 0

This is a mural painted on the wall at the entry to the museum.

Not if, but when you visit Nashville TN put the Lane Motor Museum on your list of things to do if you like cars. It will give you a break from all the music venues and guaranteed to put a smile on your face. If you don’t see multiple cars you not only haven’t seen before but didn’t even know existed then you are paying attention.

 

The Buckminster Fuller built in 1933 Dymaxion was unbelievable during its time. The depression kept it from going into full scale production but three were built. Only one remains other than this recent recreation by the Museum. This is one of our Feature Cars Click Here to see more.

The Museum has over 500 cars. Obviously, not all are on display at the same time. This means that each time you visit there is something new to see. If the basement tour is available during your visit, TAKE IT! We will do a second review of just the basement in a future post. I actually enjoyed it every bit has much if not more than the Museum collection on display.

 

This was my wife’s favorite car.

 

My wife liked this car because it was built in 1928. It is a 4 cylinder water cooled rear engine design with only 4 seats. Only three prototypes were built and never went into production due to the depression. Think about how advanced this design is for 1928. What would hot rodders do with this car today if they did not have a 32 Ford to use?

There are plenty of serious cars on display and some that will make you scratch your head and others that will just make you smile.

This has to be a car for Minions, right?

Or is this a Minion!

 

The Lane Motor Museum started as a micro-mini car museum but has expanded its focus over the years to include other very unusual cars.

Would the Beach Boys have posed in front of this Woody for their surfing album covers? I am not sure a surfboard would fit.

Notice the curved window in the “A” pillar. Was this the first wraparound windshield?

This was one of my favorites at the Lane. It is a 1933 French built Panhard-Levassor. It cost $2,700 in 1933 making it a car for the wealthy.

If you like strange cars and are ever in Nashville stop in and visit the Lane Motor Museum you will not be disappointed!!

Filed Under: automobile collectablesFeaturedMuseums

Tags:

About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.

Comments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply