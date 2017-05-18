Collector Car Stolen
Richard | May 18, 2017 | Comments 0
Editor: I received the following email today. It is one more reminder of how important it is to watch over and protect our collector cars when we are traveling to or at car shows. I know of cars being stolen off the show field! The story below is much to common. Keep your eyes open for this car. You might return a treasure to its rightful owner and make yourself $10,000.
This past weekend the Atlanta Oldsmobile club sponsored a BOPC show in Atlanta in which a member of the Nashville Oldsmobile club had their car stolen. Below is an email regarding the theft and the offering of a $10,000 reward for the return of the vehicle. I would appreciate it if you could share the email with other car hobbyists.
In the midst of our celebration, we had a very unfortunate incident and we’d like to ask for your (continued) help with the situation. As some of you may already be aware, Larry and Elaine Palmer had their beautiful Oldsmobile stolen the night before the event took place. Their truck and trailer carrying the Olds was also stolen however both the truck and trailer have recently been found. The Oldsmobile is still missing and we’d like your help in spreading the word. Please share this with everyone you know and be on the lookout for this vehicle:
1952 Oldsmobile Super 88, Burgundy, Convertible
Vin # 528M12355
Tag # AA 96827 TN (antique). REWARD $10,000
If found, contact the Cobb County Police Department
(770)-499-3911)
Officer- X.D. WIlson
Badge # 2628
Filed Under: automobile collectables • Featured
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.