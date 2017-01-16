Smokey Yunick 1964 Indy 500 Sidecar Racer by GMP
Richard | Jan 16, 2017
This is the 1964 Smokey Yunick Offset Roadster 1:18 with sidecar driven at Indianapolis 500. This impressive GMP resin cast model is sure to fill a void in your Indy 500 collection. Removable hood to show the fully detailed engine area. Superb cock pit detail with glass faced gauges and all pedals, shifters, and controls. Finished off with a beautiful high luster paint finish and authentic race day graphics.
If you want to read more about the real car and see photos, Click Here. Here is some more info, Click Here.
These will not be available until the 2nd or 3rd quarter of 2017 but order yours now!
The cost is $250 shipped to you. To get more details send your request to rfleener@comcast.net.
