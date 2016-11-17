Daytona 500 History in a Comic Book; Part 1
Richard | Nov 17, 2016 | Comments 0
I recently came across some old comic books with a focus on NASCAR. One of the books that most interested me immediately was Daytona 500 Story. It was published in May of 1991. It is a rather basic review of the creation of and the history of the Daytona 500. Although it is very basic it is obvious it served as a introduction to the Daytona 500 for people who were getting into NASCAR racing but did not know much about the 500 other than it was the first race of the year and it was a big deal.
I will publish the comic book of the Daytona 500 story in its entirety over the next few weeks. If you enjoy this let me know and I will bring out some of the other comic books that covered the drivers.
The Daytona 500 Story; Part 1, the Beginning
If you enjoyed this you may want to also check out our other web site www.TalladegaSpoilerRegistry.com for a comic book history of the Legend David Pearson.
To Be Continued
Filed Under: Book Review • Featured • Racing
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.