1955 Dodge Project Car Update
Richard | Dec 30, 2016 | Comments 0
Peggy Sue, our 1955 Dodge Royal Project Car is making some progress over the winter months in hopes of a fun spring time. We recently visited her at RES Automotive Restoration in Franklin, TN. They love Peggy Sue as much as we do and are enjoying bringing her back to life.
Although the old girl is really solid, after getting the engine pulled it appears that her reason for being in storage for so long was a stuck valve. This one owner car was found with the top side of the motor pulled off and the cylinder walls suffering from a fair amount of rust. The engine is now at the machine shop getting prepped for a complete rebuild.
The rest of the mechanical systems, brakes, suspension and the rest of the drivetrain are getting a thorough cleaning and rebuilding as required.
Our intent is not to restore Peggy Sue but rather repair, refresh and drive. She will appear much like any 1955 car might have looked in say 1965.
Here are some photos as she sits today and we will keep you posted as she begins to return to life.
Filed Under: Car Stories • Featured • Project Cars
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.