1955 Dodge Project Car Update

| Dec 30, 2016 | Comments 0

img_9467-mediumPeggy Sue, our 1955 Dodge Royal Project Car is making some progress over the winter months in hopes of a fun spring time. We recently visited her at RES Automotive Restoration in Franklin, TN. They love Peggy Sue as much as we do and are enjoying bringing her back to life.

img_9480-medium

We will not restore the engine compartment or any interior/exterior parts of the car but all will be “refreshed” to make them appear presentable and as if the car was 10 years old or so. Note the metallic green steering column from the factory.

Although the old girl is really solid, after getting the engine pulled it appears that her reason for being in storage for so long was a stuck valve. This one owner car was found with the top side of the motor pulled off and the cylinder walls suffering from a fair amount of rust. The engine is now at the machine shop getting prepped for a complete rebuild.

img_9479-medium

The firewall will not be touched but the inner fenders will get some new paint. A new master cylinder will also be required.

The rest of the mechanical systems, brakes, suspension and the rest of the drivetrain are getting a thorough cleaning and rebuilding as required.

Our intent is not to restore Peggy Sue but rather repair, refresh and drive. She will appear much like any 1955 car might have looked in say 1965.

img_9477-medium

The brakes will be completely rebuilt for maximum safety but they don’t look that bad for sitting 30+ years.

Here are some photos as she sits today and we will keep you posted as she begins to return to life. img_9468-medium

