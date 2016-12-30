1955 Dodge Project Car Update

Richard | Dec 30, 2016 | Comments 0

Peggy Sue, our 1955 Dodge Royal Project Car is making some progress over the winter months in hopes of a fun spring time. We recently visited her at RES Automotive Restoration in Franklin, TN. They love Peggy Sue as much as we do and are enjoying bringing her back to life.

Although the old girl is really solid, after getting the engine pulled it appears that her reason for being in storage for so long was a stuck valve. This one owner car was found with the top side of the motor pulled off and the cylinder walls suffering from a fair amount of rust. The engine is now at the machine shop getting prepped for a complete rebuild.

The rest of the mechanical systems, brakes, suspension and the rest of the drivetrain are getting a thorough cleaning and rebuilding as required.

Our intent is not to restore Peggy Sue but rather repair, refresh and drive. She will appear much like any 1955 car might have looked in say 1965.

Here are some photos as she sits today and we will keep you posted as she begins to return to life.