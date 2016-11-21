The Daytona 500 Story, Part 2
Richard | Nov 21, 2016 | Comments 0
This is our second chapter in the comic book history of the Daytona 500 Story. This continues where we left off last time with the running of the 1962 Daytona 500. This made Tiny Lund a hero and taught LeeRoy Yarbrough a valuable lesson in the 1968 race!
To Be Continued
Filed Under: Book Review • Featured • Racing
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.