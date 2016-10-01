Richard | Oct 01, 2016 | Comments 0

Back in the late 1960s and early 1970s the words Motion Performance were in or on most car magazine. Hi-Performance Cars magazine had a special connection with Motion Performance through Editor Marty Schorr. As a result, the Cars magazine was the go to mag for anything Motion. Schorr also did all of Motions marketing and ads. He also was on the ground floor of creating the concept of Motion Performance with Motion owner Joel Rosen. This copy of Cars was one I especially enjoyed. The cover graphics were unforgettable and the articles inside were equally enthralling. At the time I was a real Corvette guy with a very narrow focus on fast cars. I didn’t much care about straight line but I liked fast and liked cornering. A Motion Corvette was a goal never achieved. Although I went through some nice Corvettes, a Motion Corvette was never in my garage.

The following pages taken from this issue document the Motion mystique through ads and articles.

Motion Performance was not limited to Corvettes. If it was a Chevrolet Joel Rosen (Mr. Motion) owner of Motion Performance, likely had a Motion version. Check out the article on one of my dream cars below, the Motion Corvette.

What are your Motion stories? Do you have a Motion Performance Vehicle? Leave a comment below and send us some photos.