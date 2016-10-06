Futuristic Automotive Styling Art
Richard | Oct 06, 2016
If you are into old futuristic automotive styling art I have some terrific examples you may want to explore. Frank Walton, plucky033@gmail.com. These always intrigue me. I am forever looking at this kind of art and looking for styling details that actually showed up in production cars a few years later.
He has approximately forty of these. They date back to the late forties up to the early eighties. Most of them were done by two artists Al Borst from GM and John Gump of Ford. He has more information about these artist if you are interested.
He also has some Chrysler renderings by Dean Swanson from the late nineteen sixties. These are signed but not dated and are on vellum.
Borst worked in advanced Styling and went on to become art director for AMT models and Gump spent his entire career with Ford. Here are some examples. Prices range from $500 to $3500 each depending on size and content.
Contact Frank directly if you have to have one of these for your man cave.
