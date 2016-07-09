Have a Ford Aero Car? You need this event!

Richard | Jul 09, 2016 | Comments 0

If you own one of the Ford family of 1969 Aero Cars: Ford Talladega, Mercury Cyclone Spoiler or Spoiler II you should attend this year’s Talladega Family Reunion!

We are just one month away from the 2016 Talladega Spoiler Reunion in Murfreesboro TN. Katrina and I are anxiously looking forward to seeing some old friends and meeting some new ones. We have several new people who have said they are going to attend. It is terrific to see our Talladega Spoiler Family is growing! Remember, we would like for you to drive your car but if it is too much trouble or it is not yet road worth bring your daily driver! If your car is rusty or project car it too is welcome. These events are for the people first and the cars second. It is a good time to ask restoration or modification questions and see up close other cars that you will never see in your local area! Show cars, modified cars and drivers are all welcome.

Many of our cars were actually used to deliver illegal Moonshine back in the day! What better way to kick off our Reunion then to make a visit to a real Moonshine distillery and sample a little brew! You have to try the Apple Pie Shine!! I recently did a test run on our route to Short Mountain Distillery and brought back some great Moonshine and some pictures to share with you. The route will take 45 minutes give or take and is a very scenic easy drive on two lane highways. The drive will be fast enough to keep you cool with your windows down but slow enough to be safe and doable for any car. You can squint your eyes roll down the windows and almost here the sound of roaring engines echoing off the hills with the sound of sirens attempting to stop a load of shine from reaching its destination in Chattanooga!

If you have not done so, please let me know you will attend and make your reservations at the hotel. There is no cost for the Reunion or the meal at our house. However, you may have a cost at Short Mountain if you want to take the tour which is optional. More information on the other activities will be given as soon as they are confirmed which hopefully will be early next week. I will be providing maps and schedules to all attendees.

Tom Wilson will be attending and if you want him to “stamp out” some patch panels for your Cyclone and you let him know in time he will deliver them at the Reunion. I will give more details on this in a couple of days.