2016 Keeneland Concours d’Elegance
Richard | Jul 18, 2016 | Comments 0
We just returned from the 2016 Keeneland Concours d’Elegance in Lexington, KY. The morning started out with a constant but light drizzle. Not enough to stop anything but enough where you had to constantly dry the car. As soon as judging got underway the sun came out and it was a warm but not hot day.
We were fortunate to take home the Chairman’s Choice Award for our 1969 Dodge Charger Nuremberg Daytona. It is a terrific honor but the real accolades go to the following Class Winners and Best in Show! In a few days we will show you some of our favorites from the show.
