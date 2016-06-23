Fixer Upper; 1955 Dodge Project Car Update
Richard | Jun 23, 2016 | Comments 0
It has been awhile since we introduced you to our 1955 Dodge Project Car. It has been a very busy spring and summer so far and the time to work on it has been very limited. Most of our effort has been to look the car over and try to determine what it is we have to work with and what our first priorities should be.
Like many projects, our initial plans continue to change as we learn more about the car. First off we sorted through all the parts in the trunk and feel rather confident that we have 95% of what we need to put the car back together again. However, before we can start that we will need to pull the engine and send it out for machine work and a rebuild.
Secondly, we have been doing a lot of testing on the paint. Since there are three different colors on the car each requires a slightly different technique. All three have been determined to be original paint to the car and we are doing all we can to save as much of the original paint as possible. Due to a small amount of rust and a small previous touch up repaint we will need to apply some new paint to portions of the lower body color.
In future updates we will show you what we find when we pull the engine, the engine rebuild, completing the exterior clean and buff as well as brakes and fuel system rebuilds.
See the first Post on this build.
See the next Post on this build.
Filed Under: Barn Find • Featured • Project Cars
About the Author: I grew up and lived in Iowa for nearly 40 years before moving to Southern California and now live in Tennessee. I have been into cars since I was old enough to remember. I don't have a brand loyalty although I do prefer American Muscle. As long as it has four wheels on it I get excited. Few men are lucky enough to be able to share their passion for cars with the woman they love. Fortunately, my wife Katriana is also a gear head and many of our activities revolve around the cars. We have a small collection that includes at least one car from each of the Big Three. Katrina prefers all original cars while I like to modify them so we have a few of each. When we aren't playing with cars we are out with our miniature donkeys. You can see more about that part of our lives at http://www.LegendaryFarms.com.