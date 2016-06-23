Fixer Upper; 1955 Dodge Project Car Update

Richard | Jun 23, 2016 | Comments 0

It has been awhile since we introduced you to our 1955 Dodge Project Car. It has been a very busy spring and summer so far and the time to work on it has been very limited. Most of our effort has been to look the car over and try to determine what it is we have to work with and what our first priorities should be.

Like many projects, our initial plans continue to change as we learn more about the car. First off we sorted through all the parts in the trunk and feel rather confident that we have 95% of what we need to put the car back together again. However, before we can start that we will need to pull the engine and send it out for machine work and a rebuild.

Secondly, we have been doing a lot of testing on the paint. Since there are three different colors on the car each requires a slightly different technique. All three have been determined to be original paint to the car and we are doing all we can to save as much of the original paint as possible. Due to a small amount of rust and a small previous touch up repaint we will need to apply some new paint to portions of the lower body color.

In future updates we will show you what we find when we pull the engine, the engine rebuild, completing the exterior clean and buff as well as brakes and fuel system rebuilds.