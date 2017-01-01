Featured Articles

1955 Dodge Project Car Update

Peggy Sue, our 1955 Dodge Royal Project Car is making some progress over the winter months in hopes of a fun spring time. We recently visited her at RES Automotive Restoration in Franklin, TN. They love Peggy Sue as much as we do and are enjoying bringing her back to life. Although the old girl […]

History of the Daytona 500; Part 6: Conclusion

I hope you have enjoyed this look back at an old comic book version of the Daytona 500 history. Although brief and superficial it does remind us of the highlights. If you liked this series, let me know at rfleener@comcast.net. If you do I have some more about tracks and drivers. Thanks for looking!

History of the Daytona 500; Part 5

The stories, accidents and the fights continue. Daytona is not just another race. To the fans it is an event, it is the start of a new NASCAR season and it is arguably the biggest race of the year. Emotions run high and the competition is fierce. Check out what happens next. To be continued, […]

Selling the American Muscle Car; Book Review

If your wife asks what you want for Christmas here is a terrific suggestion; Selling the American Muscle Car by Diego Rosenberg. I just received my copy and it is far more than I had ever expected. Diego contacted me, what seems like years ago now, about information on the Mercury Cyclone Spoiler/Spoiler II cars […]

History of the Daytona 500; Part 4: Best finish ever…if you are a David Pearson fan!

If you have never been to a Daytona 500 and you have any love for racing you have to go. That and Bristol TN are the two extremes of the sport and both are fantastic. This history of the Daytona 500 provides the novice with some excellent quick background. This Part 4 of the comic book […]

The Daytona 500 Story; Part 3

Richard Petty and David Pearson have one of the best battles and finishes in NASCAR history. To Be Continued

