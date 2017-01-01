Featured Articles

Patch Panels for 68/69 Mercury Cyclone

If you would like to reach Dr. Cyclone, Tom Wilson, you can do so by phone or text 770-757-1508. It seems like if you are restoring a Mustang, Camaro or any number of more common muscle cars finding patch panels is not an issue. Heck, you can purchase complete reproduction bodies for many cars today. […]

Smokey Yunick 1964 Indy 500 Sidecar Racer by GMP

This is the 1964 Smokey Yunick Offset Roadster 1:18 with sidecar driven at Indianapolis 500. This impressive GMP resin cast model is sure to fill a void in your Indy 500 collection. Removable hood to show the fully detailed engine area. Superb cock pit detail with glass faced gauges and all pedals, shifters, and controls. Finished off […]

Barn Find to Show Car!

The story is one that is touching to the heart. Back in the early 70s a very young seven year old boy lost his parents. It was a difficult time for the family and he spent his week with close family members and weekends with a family friend. This difficult experience was also a very […]

1955 Dodge Project Car Update

Peggy Sue, our 1955 Dodge Royal Project Car is making some progress over the winter months in hopes of a fun spring time. We recently visited her at RES Automotive Restoration in Franklin, TN. They love Peggy Sue as much as we do and are enjoying bringing her back to life. Although the old girl […]

History of the Daytona 500; Part 6: Conclusion

I hope you have enjoyed this look back at an old comic book version of the Daytona 500 history. Although brief and superficial it does remind us of the highlights. If you liked this series, let me know at rfleener@comcast.net. If you do I have some more about tracks and drivers. Thanks for looking!

History of the Daytona 500; Part 5

The stories, accidents and the fights continue. Daytona is not just another race. To the fans it is an event, it is the start of a new NASCAR season and it is arguably the biggest race of the year. Emotions run high and the competition is fierce. Check out what happens next. To be continued, […]

